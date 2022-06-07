Belgian Defense Minister, DefMin Dincu visit military stationed in Joint National Training Center in Cincu

Minister of Defense Vasile Dincu and Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder met on Tuesday with the Romanian and Belgian military trained in the Joint National Training Center in Cincu, the Belgian contingent being part of the NATO Battle Group stationed in Romania, informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

During the meeting, the two officials addressed current issues on the bilateral and NATO agenda in the run-up to the next ministerial meeting, scheduled for June 16, and the upcoming North Atlantic Alliance Summit in Madrid, with a focus on security developments in the Black Sea region.The Romanian Minister of Defense reiterated that developments in the Ukrainian war theater and its potential implications for Allied security are accelerating the operationalization of battlegroups, including in Romania. He expressed appreciation for Belgium's participation in setting up the Allied Battle Group in Romania, under French command, a clear demonstration of the Alliance's unity and solidarity, but also for Belgium's contribution to implementing measures to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, the source said.Vasile Dincu also voiced his conviction that the Joint National Training Center in Cincu is the perfect location for hosting the Battle Group, providing the right environment for multinational training, with significant benefits in terms of increasing interoperability.During the talks, the Romanian Minister of Defense appreciated the historic decisions and unprecedented measures taken at EU level - evidence of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, of European and Euro-Atlantic unity - and stressed the importance of supporting the Republic of Moldova and Georgia on their European path. At the same time, Vasile Dincu underlined the usefulness of the humanitarian hub in Suceava for the efficiency of the humanitarian assistance provided to the Ukrainian citizens and pointed out the measures taken by Romania in support of Ukraine.