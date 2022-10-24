Bilateral trade total amount with Ukraine up to 1.5 billion USD January through July

The trend of increasing trade exchanges continued in the first seven months of 2022, with the total volume of bilateral trade reaching, on July 31, the value of 1.5 billion US dollars, an increase of 30.5% compared to the same period last year, say the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest (CCIB), in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The Romanian export amounted to 600 million US dollars (+33.6%), and the import from Ukraine 900 million US dollars (+28.6%).

"Ukraine is an important commercial and economic partner of our country, with a special potential for economic cooperation, as there is an important tradition of its relations with Romania," the press release states.

In 2021, bilateral trade registered a record volume of 2.4 billion USD, up 40.5% from the previous year, due to imports from Ukraine worth 1.6 billion USD (+50%), volume record, while the export was only 800 million US dollars (+25.5% compared to 2020).

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest, Iuliu Stocklosa, met, at the headquarters of the organization, with the delegation of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company from Izmail, led by Dmytro Moskalenko, managing director, with the participation of diplomats from the Economic and Commercial Section of the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, Anna Honcharova, first secretary and Oleg Balika, second secretary.

Dmytro Moskalenko made a brief presentation of the company he leads, mentioning the technical potential and the desire to cooperate with Romanian companies in order to promote water transport, as the most efficient from an economic point of view.

In the second part of the meeting, there was an exchange of technical and economic information regarding the opportunity to collaborate with the Ukrainian company by using the Sulina Commercial Port, Iuliu Stocklosa being the president of the Board of Directors, as a point of transshipment of goods, especially grain and edible oil from Ukraine from river barges to sea vessels, as well as oil products necessary for the Ukrainian economy from sea vessels to barges.AGERPRES