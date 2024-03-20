Bookfest Timisoara Book Fair opens its doors on Thursday with significant book offer

The 11th edition of the Bookfest Timisoara Book Fair, which will take place between March 21 and 24, opens its doors on Thursday, from 12:00, at the Regional Business Center in Timisoara, featuring book releases, celebrity meetings and autograph sessions.

According to a press release from the organizers sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, more than 30 events are scheduled at the book fair, with free entry.

The complete program of events can be consulted on the page www.bookfest.ro.

On all four days, Bookfest Timisoara can be visited between 10:00 and 20:00.

The Bookfest Timisoara Book Fair is organized by the Romanian Editors' Association, under the auspices of the Romanian Editors' Federation, together with the Timisoara City Hall.

Bookfest is the most important book fair in Romania and the only event of the publishing industry that managed to acquire a significant international dimension.

The Bookfest Book Fair has local editions in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures, Brasov and another international edition in Chisinau.