Border police catches Turkish citizen while attempting to enter the country illegally

The Giurgiu border police caught a 21-year-old Turkish citizen while attempting to enter the country with fake Italian identity documents.

"The 21-year-old man presented himself at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point for the border control, as he was hoping to enter the country on board of a bus belonging to a passenger transport company, while presenting a fake passport and a fake identity card, both with the insignia of the Italian authorities. While studying the documents, the border police found that they did not meet the substantive and formal requirements of authentic documents, being fake. After thorough checks, no other documents were found, but the further investigations carried out by the border police established the fact that the man is a Turkish citizen," according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the Giurgiu Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police.

The transport company received a fine, according to the legal provisions, and the person in question and the documents were handed over to the Bulgarian Border Police in order to continue the investigations, told Agerpres.