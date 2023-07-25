Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

A Ukrainian woman was found on Tuesday with 100,000 US dollars in a backpack while she was walking from the border to the town of Siret, Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate (ITPF) spokeswoman Iulia Stan informs, told Agerpres.

According to the ITPF Sighetu Marmatiei spokesperson, on Tuesday, around 11.00, during the surveillance and control mission in their assigned area, a mobile team from the Siret Border Police Sector identified, on the road that connects with the town of Siret, about 50 metres from the border crossing point (PTF) Siret, a woman with dual Ukrainian-Romanian citizenship, who was traveling on foot.

Suspicious about the purpose of her presence in the area, border guards stopped the person and carried out further checks.

The border officers discovered that the woman had USD 100,000 in her backpack.

The source said that the woman, aged 47, told the border police that the money belonged to her, but she did not have proof of the customs declaration.

Under Article 17, para. 2 of Law 86/2006, amended by GEO 54/2010, the person in question and the amount in foreign currency were taken over by the Siret Customs Office officials, in order to enforce the necessary legal measures.