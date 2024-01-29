Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session with mixed results

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on Monday on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these shares being almost 20 million RON.

Romgaz, with a turnover of 5.52 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 5.48 million RON, were also among the most traded shares, agerpres reports.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's session with mixed results, and the total value of transactions exceeded 151 million RON (30 million EUR), amid a transaction in the deal market with Hidroelectrica shares worth over 84 million RON.

The main BET index rose by 0.10% to 15,141.09 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, recorded a similar performance.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.05%, while while the BET-FI index of financial stocks closed the session down 0.16%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, lost 0.19% of its value, while the BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stock, closed up 0.53%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies declined 0.19%.

The best performances were recorded by COMCM (+14.63%), Vrancart (+5.03%) and Bermas (+3.88%).

Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by UCM Resita (-14.86%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-7.83%) and Antibiotice (-6.88%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.