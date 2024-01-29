Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session with mixed results

Hidroelectrica shares were the most traded on Monday on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the value of the exchanges registered with these shares being almost 20 million RON.

Romgaz, with a turnover of 5.52 million RON, and Banca Transilvania, with 5.48 million RON, were also among the most traded shares, agerpres reports.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's session with mixed results, and the total value of transactions exceeded 151 million RON (30 million EUR), amid a transaction in the deal market with Hidroelectrica shares worth over 84 million RON.

The main BET index rose by 0.10% to 15,141.09 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, recorded a similar performance.The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.05%, while while the BET-FI index of financial stocks closed the session down 0.16%.The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, lost 0.19% of its value, while the BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stock, closed up 0.53%.The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies declined 0.19%.The best performances were recorded by COMCM (+14.63%), Vrancart (+5.03%) and Bermas (+3.88%).Conversely, the most important decreases were recorded by UCM Resita (-14.86%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-7.83%) and Antibiotice (-6.88%).