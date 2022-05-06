Bucharest to host coffee festival, May 27-29

The Bucharest Coffee Festival, an event for all coffee lovers bringing together the most important national and international coffee producers and importers, will take place at Gabroveni Inn in Bucharest, May 27-29.

More than 20 coffee processors and roasters will be displaying at stands, as well as importers and distributors of related products: commercial coffee machines, coffee making accessories, sweeteners, and coffee sweets.

The festival is also designed for coffee professionals, the coffee lovers community, home baristas, and also for all hospitality industry players: cafes, artisanal roasters, ToGo coffee shops.

During the festival there will be demonstrations of preparation, mixology - mixing coffee with alcoholic beverages in cocktails - and latte art.

Part of the festival will be the National Latte Art, Coffee in Good Spirits and Cup Tasting Championships for professionals working in this industry and others. The biggest prize for the winners of each competition is the possibility to compete for Romania at the world championships that will be organised this year in June in Milan.

Admission to the festival is free.