Capping RCA tariffs extended through June 30

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday that the government was extending by another three months, throughout June 30, capping RCA motor third-party liability (MTPL) insurance policy tariffs.

"We are extending for another three months the cap on RCA tariffs, throughout June 30. We want to combat this risk of excessive price increases due to imbalances previously witnessed on this market and to give a helping hand to Romanians, as the Financial Oversight Authority (ASF) recently did and substantially reduced MTPL insurance for carriers," said Ciolacu.