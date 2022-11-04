Cartoons exhibition dedicated to commemoration of events of November 15, 1987, at Museum of Memories of Communism

According to the organizers, the exhibition project "Reconstitution through cartoons - Brasov Anti-Communist Revolt November 15, 1987" brings to the public a series of cartoons by the artist Mihai Grajdeanu, which mark important moments of the anti-communist worker's revolt in central Brasov and take the place of the photographs that are missing from official documentation."The anti-communist revolt of November 15, 1987 was the major political event, to which we want to give as much exposure as possible, in honor of the workers in Brasov and the families subsequently affected by the actions of the (political police of the communist regime) Securitate: arrests, torture or deportations. The exhibition helps us to explain to the new generations the significance of the events and the recent history of the city, in addition to the information they can find in the history textbooks," said the representative of the Brasov museum, Alina Beteringhe, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.The creation of these cartoons was based on an extensive documentation process carried out by Mihai Grajdeanu, together with the director Liviu Tofan.The exhibition will be open until November 30.