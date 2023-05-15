Chamber adopts ordinance on gratitude allowance for war invalids, veterans and widows.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Monday the draft approving GEO 47/2021, which establishes the granting of a gratitude allowance to war invalids, veterans and widows, told Agerpres.

There were 249 votes in favour.

According to those adopted, "war invalids, war veterans and war widows shall be granted a monthly non-taxable gratitude allowance of 50% of the average gross salary used for the calculation of the state social security budget for the year for which the payment is made."

The gratitude allowance is not taken into account when determining the rights granted by Law 44/1994 on war veterans and certain rights of invalids and war widows, the law also provides.

This allowance is cumulated with other allowances and benefits.

It is granted from June 2021.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body for this bill.