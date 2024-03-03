Subscription modal logo Premium

Ciolacu: Europe needs more social policies, energy and ideas of European social democracy

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marcel Ciolacu

National leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that Europe needs more social policies, humanisation, "the energy and ideas that European social-democracy supports."

"When we say that no one should be left behind, we must also take action. And, I humbly say it, we have always been the ones who have done it. Whether we are talking about Pedro Sanchez in Spain, Antonio Costa in Portugal, Stefan Lofven in Sweden, Mette Frederiksen in Denmark, Olaf Scholz in Germany or the Social Democratic Party in Romania, we were the ones who increased the minimum wage, increased pensions, created jobs, supported young people and developed our countries. And another example is Nicolas Schmit, the incumbent commissioner for jobs and social rights, the man who developed the SURE programme under which we've saved millions of jobs. Under SURE, Romania has benefitted from over EUR 3 billion," Ciolacu wrote in a social media post on Saturday.

Ciolacu on Friday and Saturday attended the Congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) in Rome ahead of the June 2024 European Parliament election.

