Ciolos: It's time new PNL leader proposed new PM, other than Florin Citu

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dacian Ciolos says that, although the initial meeting where they were supposed to approve the PNRR (the National Recovery and Resilience Plan) with the head of the European Commission is hosted by "Florin Citu, who is still the prime minister," the merits for having the National Recovery and Resilience Plan approved belong to "all those who work for a modern Romania."

"Beyond this moment, we need to focus quickly on the implementation - there are dozens of major investments, reforms - some key ones supported by USR PLUS, which were part of our governing programme - and which without USR PLUS in the government have little chance of being implemented. In order for all these things to happen, now that the elections have ended in the PNL (National Liberal Party), it is time for the new PNL leader to come up with a proposal for a prime minister, other than Florin Citu. We've got things to do," Ciolos wrote, on Monday evening, on his Facebook page, agerpres reports.

He says that "USR PLUS has every right to be proud, as a party, for the approval of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.""We have proved, as a party, that when we have a huge goal in front of us, we are able to complete it not only honorably, but also remarkably. Two people deserve special congratulations. The first is Cristian Ghinea, who worked as no one else on this project and is the architect of the final form of the Romanian PNRR, with the second being Dragos Pislaru, who coordinated the passage of the PNRR through the European Parliament and who, as a result of his effort, became one of the most successful members of the European Parliament. For USR PLUS, this is more than relevant evidence of the strength of this party that can perform at any level and aims to do so. PNRR meant huge teamwork, planning not only funds and investments, but especially of the reforms necessary for Romania's modernization, an extraordinary mobilization that involved different ministries, hundreds of people from the central and local public administration, from the civil society and from the business environment," underscored Ciolos.