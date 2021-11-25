Ciuca Cabinet members sworn-in

The Government members led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca have been sworn in, on Thursday, in front of President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at Cotroceni Palace.

During the ceremony at the presidential palace there were Marcel Ciolacu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Senate deputy president Alina Gorghiu, the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party), Florin Citu, the leader of the national minorities parliamentary group, Varujan Pambuccian, the chairman of the Constitutional Court, Valer Dorneanu and state and presidential councilors.

The decree regarding the appointment of the Government led by Nicolae Ciuca was published on Thursday in the Official Gazette.

President Klaus Iohannis signed this decree on Thursday, after the new Cabinet cleared the select committees in Parliament.