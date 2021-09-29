 
     
CNCAV: 204,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine delivered on Wednesday

As many as 204,000 doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Wednesday in Romania at the Unifarm National Corporation, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

Shipping is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored with the Unifarm National Corporation to be later on distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide.

To date, 1,381,300 Janssen doses have been received and 749,799 have already been for mass immunisation.

