CNCAV: 348,000 doses of Johnson&Johnson vaccine to reach Romania on Wednesday

A number of 348,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine will arrive on Wednesday at the "Cantacuzino" National Medical-Military Research-Development Institute, agerpres reports.

According to the CNCAV (National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19), the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the following period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres at the national level.According to the CNCAV, the vaccine doses will be distributed as follows:* Bucharest National Storage Centre - 156,000 doses;* Brasov Regional Storage Centre - 43,200 doses;* Cluj Regional Storage Centre - 36,000 doses;* Constanta Regional Storage Centre - 31,200 doses;* Craiova Regional Storage Centre - 40,800 doses;* Iasi Regional Storage Centre - 40,800 doses.To date, Romania has received 2,815,500 doses of vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Johnson&Johnson, and 1,634,572 have already been used to immunize the population.The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the Regional Storage Centres, through the County and Bucharest Public Health Directorates.