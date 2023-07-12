Code Yellow of unstable weather in country west, center, and mountain areas till Thursday morning

The National Weather Administration issued a Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability effective until Thursday morning in the country west, center and in mountain areas.

In this interval, there will be periods of high atmospheric instability with frequent lightning, high winds (gusting at 55 - 70 km/h and even 80 km/h in spots), gales, showers that can turn torrential (in very short time intervals, rain amounts will hit 20 - 25 liters/sqm and even over 30 - 40 liters/sqm in spots), and hail.

Such phenomena will also occur in the rest of the territory, but in smaller areas.