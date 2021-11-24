Concert for National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai, on Millennium Amphitheater stage

The Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Gabriel Bebeselea, will hold a concert on December 6, at 18:00, on the Millennium Amphitheater stage within the Dubai 2020 World Exhibition, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The Romanian Youth Orchestra concert brings that exact note of optimism and faith in the future, which it tries to inspire to the public through the presence of Romania at the Expo 2020, the musical program including works by Sabin Pautza, Ciprian Porumbescu, Constantin Dimitrescu, Rossini, Mascagni, Saint-Saens, Puccini, Glinka and Johann Strauss the Son. The two soloists - that also play in the orchestra, which is an original formula - will present two well known Romanian works, Ballad for violin and orchestra by Ciprian Porumbescu (Valentin Serban - violin) and Romanian Dances for the cello and orchestra by Constantin Dimitrescu (Stefan Cazau - cello), the entire repertoire selection bringing color and a good mood, associating the youth of musicians with the freshness of the music," the quoted source specifies.

On December 7, chamber music bands within the Romanian Youth Orchestra will hold short recitals at Romania's pavilion at Expo 2020.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the "Tinerimea Romana" National Art Center.

The Romanian Youth Orchestra was established in 2008, at the initiative of cellist Marin Cazacu, as an artistic and educational program, reuniting the best young musicians in Romania for a unique artistic experience, with the purpose of reaching a high performance level as an instrumentalist in a symphony orchestra.