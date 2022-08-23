Constanta border police discovers six foreign citizens illegally entering Romania

Workers from the Ostrov Border Police Sector detected three Palestinian citizens, two Syrians and a citizen from Eritrea who illegally crossed the border into Romania, coming from Bulgaria, with the intention of reaching Western European countries, the Coast Guard informed on Tuesday.

Three citizens from Palestine, who entered Romania illegally, were detected by the border policemen from Constanta in the area of Esechioi, and later a young man from Eritrea who had crossed the border illegally was also detected.

On Monday, the Constanta border police detected, in the area of the Ostrov Border Crossing Point, two Syrian citizens who illegally crossed the state border into Romania from the neighboring country, with the intention of reaching Western European countries, Agerpres.

The six foreign citizens are being investigated for illegally crossing the state border.

"As a result of what was found, the persons were taken over, based on the Readmission Agreement between Romania and the Republic of Bulgaria, by the Bulgarian border authorities, in order to continue the investigations and arrange the necessary legal measures, the border police carrying out investigations under the aspect of committing the crime of illegal crossing of the state border," the press release also informs.