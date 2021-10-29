Consumers' Protection watchdog proposes a 6-month shut down of two Cora stores in Bucharest

The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has proposed the closure of two Bucharest-based Cora stores, namely Cora Pantelimon and Cora Alexandria for a maximum 6-month period, following the finding of several important irregularities at the two stores during a control carried out on Friday, according to a press release issued by the ANPC.

ANPC decided, as a result of the controls at four working points of S.C. Romania Hypermarche (Cora Stores) in Bucharest, to temporarily stop the service at the districts with assisted showcase from the Cora Lujerului units (sausages, confectionery, fish, promotional food products), Cora Pantelimon (vegetables and fruits, gastronomy, confectionery, bulk olives), Cora Vacaresti - inside the Sun Plaza Mall (vegetables and fruits, gastronomy, confectionery, bulk cheese and meat) and Cora Alexandria (gastronomy).

The authority has also taken the measure of a definitive stop from marketing and of the withdrawal from human consumption of all non-compliant food products identified in the 4 stores, the press release states, Agerpres informs.

The discovered irregularities had the effect of applying contravention fines totaling 120,000 lei.

The ANPC team that carried out Friday's checks at the 4 Cora stores in Bucharest was coordinated by the vice-president of the National Authority for Consumer Protection, Mihai Culeafa.