Cotroceni consultations/President Iohannis talking with PNL delegation

President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday started the consultations with the parliamentary parties and formations in order to nominate the candidate for the position of prime minister, the National Liberal Party (PNL) delegation having been invited first.

The Liberals are represented by the party chairman, Florin Citu, and first deputy chairs Rares Bogdan, Gheorghe Flutur, Lucian Bode and Iulian Dumitrescu.

The head of state is joined by presidential advisers Mihaela Ciochina and Daniela Barsan.

Last week, the Liberals said they would not nominate a prime minister, given that they did not have a majority at that moment. The PNL changed its position this way, after previously announcing that the nomination for the position of prime minister would be Florin Citu.

After consultations with PNL, the head of state is to discuss with PSD, USR, AUR, UDMR and the national minorities represented in Parliamen, Agerpres informs.