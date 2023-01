Romanian Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) finished 38th in the bike category of the 4th, 574-kilometer loop stage of the 2023 Dakar Rally, raced around Ha'il (Saudi Arabia).

Gyenes (Autonet Motorcycle Team) arrived 1h 13min 26sec after the winner, Agerpres informs.

In the Rally 2 category, Gyenes is on spot 13, 2h 14min 08sec behind Italian leader Paolo Lucci.

On Thursday, January 5, the racers will take on the 5th, 645-kilometer loop stage around Ha'il (including a 373 km long timed special).