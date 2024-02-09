Subscription modal logo Premium

Deepfake bill to be put to vote next week

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ivan Bogdan Gruia

The 'deepfake' bill will be put to vote next week, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital transformation Bogdan-Gruia Ivan announced in a televised talk show.

"This legislative initiative will be put to vote next week; it stipulates the following: those who create such content without explicitly writing on at least 15 percent of the visuals or of the photo surface that it is an artificial content produced by a generative artificial intelligence software, risk being punished, including imprisonment for up to two years. (...) Those who attempt to do it risk not only being fined, but prison time too. The fines for those who spread such content, knowing that it does not reflect reality, range between RON 600 and RON 90,000," Bogdan-Gruia Ivan said on Thursday evening on public broadcaster TVR Info.

In another thread, the minister said that last week's cyber attack on the servers of the Chamber of Deputies was claimed by several hacker groups based outside the country, but the real perpetrators will be held accountable.

"Four days ago the ransom demand was also canceled, all those files with information - most of it public - were deleted, except for the personal identity documents (...), the prime minister and the UDMR leader's ID cards, following due diligence by the Romanian state," Bogdan-Gruia Ivan said.

He also mentioned that the hacker attack on the servers of the Chamber of Deputies succeeded "due to a human error" and emphasized that Romania has one of the strongest cyber security systems in Europe.

