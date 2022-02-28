DefMin Dincu speaks at reunion of Ministers of Defence, about Romania's support granted to Ukraine

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, highlighted on Monday the Government's decision of donating ammunition, fuel, protective military equipment, but also food, water and sanitary materials, which are added to the contributions sent prior, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the means of the European Mechanism for Civil Protection.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), Minister Dincu, who took part in the extraordinary sitting of Ministers of Defence of member states of the European Union, via video-conference, also mentioned about the decision which targets ensuring medical treatment for injured Ukrainian soldiers in military and civilian hospitals in Romania, as well as the blood donation campaign initiated for their benefit. Furthermore, the Romanian official appreciated the outreach of the civil society in supporting Ukrainian refugees.

Minister Dincu congratulated the European unity and solidarity, especially the recently adopted decisions at the level of the European Union in order to support Ukraine through the instrument of European Facility for Peace and highlighted the necessity of supporting the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, in order to consolidate their own resilience, Agerpres.ro informs.

Minister Dincu also congratulated the activation of the intermediary reserve of EUFOR Althea in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which Romania contributes with an infantry company to. In this sense, he highlighted the importance of deterring any action that tries to destabilize the security situation at an European level.