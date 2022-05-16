DefMin Dincu, to attend meeting of Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in EU Defence Ministers format

Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu will participate on Tuesday, in Brussels, in meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in EU Defence Ministers format.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) on Monday, the agenda of the meeting will be dedicated mainly to the implementation of the Strategic Compass, with an emphasis on increasing the efficiency of missions and operations carried out under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).During an informal working lunch, Defence Ministers will address the security situation in Ukraine generated by Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression, as well as support efforts for the neighboring country at EU level. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov were invited to attend the meeting, the latter via video conference.On the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Minister Dincu will attend the meeting of the Steering Board of the European Defence Agency (EDA), during which the adoption of the decision on the establishment of the European Centre for defence innovation - Defence Innovation Hub - is expected. AGERPRES