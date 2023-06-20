 
     
DefMin Tilvar meets Israeli counterpart Gallant in Paris

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar on Monday met his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant on the sidelines of the Le Bourget Air Show in France, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the two officials discussed bilateral defence co-operation, the state of Black Sea security and the Middle East.

MApN says that highlighted during the meeting was the importance of defence and security ties, essentially coordinated under the Romania-Israel strategic partnership, along with prospects for the development of sectoral collaboration in the future. Voiced was Romania's interest in the continuation of the high-level bilateral political and military dialogue, as well as at the level of experts, for the development of joint training co-operation, strengthening co-operation in the technical-military fields and the defense industry, and also updating the bilateral legal framework.

The two officials highlighted the opportunity for joint efforts and initiatives to be defined and implemented in line with the objectives and requirements of the process of modernising the departments and capabilities of the Romanian Army, including in terms of the opportunities provided by specific co-operation framework under the aegis of the EU.

Tilvar commended Israel for its active and significant role as a partner in NATO's Mediterranean Dialogue, and Romania's importance and support for the consolidation of Israel's ties with the European Union was emphasised.

