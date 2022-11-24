 
     
DefMin Tilvar, UK ambassador Noble discuss security situation in the region

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Angel Tîlvăr

Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar had a meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, on Thursday, with the two officials addressing, in context, the security situation in the region, informs a press release from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to the cited source, the agenda of the meeting focused on topics related to cooperation within NATO, with an emphasis on allied decisions from the Madrid Summit, as well as on the evolution of the regional security situation, the support given to Ukraine and aspects of bilateral cooperation.

During the discussions, the Romanian side thanked the partner for UK's commitment to strengthening the deterrence and defense posture on the Eastern Flank and implicitly in the Black Sea region, with London's contribution to the allied efforts and projects in Romania being welcomed.

Moreover, the level of cooperation within the Strategic Partnership was appreciated, a format that remains the basis for the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries.AGERPRES

