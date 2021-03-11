Deloitte: Romania's access to European funds unlimited, should capitalise on auspicious moment

Romania has unlimited access to European funds, the only limitations being the country's ability to build and co-finance projects aligned with the European strategic priorities, Deloitte Romania and Moldova Country Managing Partner Alexandru Reff told today a video conference on the largest companies in Romania, according to AGERPRES.

"This is an auspicious moment, a favorable time, I think we have a well-intentioned government with a business-friendly agenda, and - I'm a bit courageous in saying this - I think that we have unlimited access to European funding, because in fact the only limitations we will face are those related to our own ability to build and co-finance - let us note these two challenges - projects that are ambitious enough, with a sufficiently large and reforming impact and that are sufficiently aligned with the European strategic priorities, first and foremost with the move to sustainability and digital," said Alexandru Reff.

The Deloitte representative said that the banking system has offered solutions to the crisis caused by the pandemic.

"In addition, we have a solid banking system, which this time proves to be part of the solution and by no means part of the problem. We have companies that have demonstrated huge resources of resilience and creativity, so I would say with all confidence that we are at a tipping moment, but with auspicious and encouraging outlooks we must mobilize to take advantage of at all levels," mentioned Alexandru Reff.

He also estimated that the economy is currently moving from contraction to growth.

Alexandru Reff participated on Thursday in the ZF video conference "Top 1,000 largest companies in Romania. The pulse of the economy".