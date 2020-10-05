Deputy PM Turcan, on wearing masks: Compliance still leaves much to be desired at public institution level

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Monday that masks must be worn more rigorously in public institutions, noting that she has asked the Public Health Directorates (DSPs) to conduct checks in this regard, according to Agerpres.

"In public institutions, in general, there must be greater rigour. In the meeting I had at the level of Prime Minister and Interior minister - including with the Health minister, with the representatives of the county committees for emergency situations - I asked the DSPs to check if masks are being worn inside public institutions and especially in the departments of interaction with the public. There are issues. People still do not understand that the law is mandatory, that they have this duty, to wear masks indoors and inside public institutions. Compliance still leaves much to be desired at the level of a public institution," Turcan told a press conference held at the end of a working visit to the Ministry of European Funds.

In his turn, the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, specified that the persons who violate the law must bear the consequences.

"I know that the rule is the rule. Whoever violates it bears the consequences. Normally, whoever does not wear a mask is liable to a fine, as the legal rules in force stipulate," he said.