Dnipro's mayor: Missile attacks on city, an act of terror on the civilian population

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, labeled the missile attacks launched by the Russian army on his city on Friday morning as an "act of terror against the civilian population".

He declared for AGERPRES that there are no military targets in the hit area, Agerpres informs.As a result of the attacks, two people, a woman and a child, lost their lives, and three other people were injured, after the missile hit a house."This attack has no rational explanation. Its target was, once again, a private civilian objective. Again, civilians died. Thus, we can only qualify this attack as an act of terror against the civilian population. In the area where it fell, there was no military or commercial target. This is already the fifth or sixth missile attack on private targets," said Filatov.The mayor of Dnipro claims that the defense system of the Ukrainian army, located in the range of the Dnipropetrovsk region, shot down no less than 21 Russian missiles in the night from Thursday to Friday."Dnipro is bombed more than other regions of Ukraine, because it is close to the front line and is between three fronts: the southern direction of attacks, the Kharkiv direction and the Donbas direction. Given that we are close to the front line, they find it easier to launch missile attacks on us because what they're doing is acts of terror. Wherever they can go, they hit. We have to have our air defense systems working, they have to be effective and I can tell you that 90 pct of the Russian missiles are shot down. Last night the Russians launched more than 20 missiles and our anti-aircraft systems shot down 21," added Borys Filatov.He emphasized that he cannot evacuate the population from the locality, in the conditions in which the city has almost one million inhabitants."This is the war and we must fight, not evacuate and run away. It is our country and we will not give it to anyone. We will fight until victory," concluded the mayor of the city of Dnipro.