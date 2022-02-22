Dr. Fisher Dental to enter trading on Stock Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility

Dental equipment company Dr. Fisher Dental enters on Tuesday trading on the AeRO market, the equities segment of the Stock Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility, under the ticker DENT, the Bucharest Stock Exchange informs, Agerpres reports.

Dr. Fisher Dental, leader of the Romanian dental equipment market, ran a private share placement in November 2021, whereby it sold 900,936 shares to 78 investors for 5.7 RON per share. The 5.1 million RON raised will support the company's domestic and foreign expansion.The anticipated capitalization of the company is 33.6 million RON (rd 6.80 million euros).Brokerage company TradeVille assisted with the private placement and the company's listing.