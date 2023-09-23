 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Dumitru Buzatu - brought to Vaslui Court, DNA request for preventive arrest is being judged

Inquam Photos
Buzatu Dumitru

The president of Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu, was brought to the Vaslui Court on Saturday, where the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) proposal of his preventive arrest for 30 days is being judged.

He was met at the Court by some disgruntled Vasluian residents, who demanded the arrest of the County Council head, according to agerpres.ro.

Dumitru Buzatu was arrested on Saturday morning for taking bribes, after he was caught in the act by anti-corruption prosecutors while receiving a 1.25 million RON bribe to favour a company to obtain a contract. The money was found by investigators in the trunk of Dumitru Buzatu's car after he had received it in a restaurant.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.