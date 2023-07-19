ECC2023/ African Stories interactive show, on July 28, at the Water Museum in Timisoara

BIS Teatru invites the public to the African Stories interactive show, which will be presented on July 28, at the Water Museum in Timisoara.

African Stories, performed by Shama Leah, a young actress of Ugandan origin, and Dada Love, also known as Andrada Grosu, is an interactive and educational show that promotes diversity and identity. The story brings to the fore the adventures of a little girl who disobeys her mother and falls into the trap of an ill-intentioned chimpanzee. The show is presented in Romanian, English and Ugandan and is perfectly understandable for the little ones," the organizers inform.

The event begins with an interactive moment, in which Dada Love encourages the children to list the seven continents of the world. After this introduction, the children will be told that they will witness a fascinating African story. Their waiting will be rewarded by the spectacular appearance of the actress Shama Leah, who arrives directly from Africa. During the story, the actresses play different characters, such as the Nsangi Girl, the Witch and the Chimpanzee. Children will discover unexpected similarities with traditional Romanian stories, such as Capra cu trei iezi/The Goat With Three Kids and Little Red Riding Hood.

"We are aware of the responsibility involved in making a show for children and we are happy to offer an event that promotes diversity and different cultures, in a way full of fantasy. The interactive parts, masterfully coordinated by Andrada Grosu, an actress with experience in working with children of all ages, they have the role of developing attention, general culture and the desire to know the little ones. The show can be adapted both for closed spaces and for outdoor shows," says Bogdan Saratean, representative of BIS Teatru.

African Stories is a 35-minute show, recommended for all ages. The costumes were created by Beia Voicu, the choreography is by Alin State, and the direction is provided by Bogdan Saratean. The technical team is coordinated by Alex Ciubar.AGERPRES