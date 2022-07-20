Eduard Novak: European Mountain Bike Championship Organization, major success for Romanian cycling

The organization of the European Mountain Bike Championship in 2024 represents a major success for Romanian cycling and sport, Sports Minister Eduard Novak said on Wednesday, according to a ministry press release.

"Discussions regarding the organization of the European Mountain Bike Championship started last year with the President of the European Cycling Union, Enrico Della Casa, whom I thank for the vote of confidence. I am glad that we will organize for the first time in Romania a competition of this level. At the same time, I thank Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor for the support given to the organization of this large-scale sporting event. For Romanian cycling and sport, it is yet another major success," said Eduard Novak.

"Following an initiative in 2021 of the Ministry of Sports, with the support of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, Romania will organize, through the Romanian Cycling Federation, the European Mountain Bike Championship, the 2024 edition. A first step in this regard was made today, through the meeting that took place at Victoria Palace of Government, between Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Minister of Sports Eduard Novak, the President of the European Cycling Union, Enrico Della Casa, the President of the Romanian Cycling Federation, Alex Ciocan, and the federal coach of the Romanian Cycling Federation, Cristiano Valoppi ," informs the ministry in the release.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the Romanian Government will support this initiative.

The competition, which would be part of the qualification stages for participation in the Paris Olympics, will take place in early May 2024. More than 400 competitors will start in four competition events: XCO, XCC, XCE and XCR.

Over a hundred cycling clubs, with over 100,000 cyclists, operate in Romania, according to official statistics.AGERPRES