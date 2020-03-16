EduMin Anisie: Measure to suspend classes might continue

Education and Research Minister Monica Anisie told a videoconference on Monday that the measure to suspend classes might continue.

"We are aware that in this period the need for information from the authorities to the Romanians should be accentuated, so that we can overcome this situation well. The measure to suspend classes might continue until there is no danger over the health status of our children. Learning is a continuous process, which we all must support, regardless of the special conditions in which we temporarily find ourselves," Anisie said

According to her, the suspension of classes made the school to move from the classroom to the home space.

Monica Anisie brought to mind that the Education and Research Ministry (MEC) concluded a partnership with the Romanian public Television for the project called "Telescoala" (Teleschool).

"The teaching staff will be supported by our colleagues from the classes of the Didactic Body and e-learning experts within the CRED project. We have decided for the MEC to also conclude a partnership with the Romanian Television. This partnership is the method through which my teaching staff colleagues can get through their lessons to as many pupils as possible. For starters, we chose the pupils who must continue the tuition for the national exams, namely the pupils of the eighth and twelfth grade to whom we are addressing through the 'Telescoala' project," the Minister said.