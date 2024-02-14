EduMin Deca: World Bank, one of the most important partners in the modernisation of education in Romania

The World Bank has been and remains one of the most important international partners in the modernisation of education in Romania, and the experience gained by the bank's team in Romania is "an asset" in the future partnership, Education Minister Ligia Deca said during a visit to the international banking institution.

"The World Bank has been and remains one of the most important international partners in the modernisation of education in Romania. The experience gained by the Bank's team in our country is an asset in the future partnership, focused on the successful implementation of the two education laws that came into force last year. It is important that future cooperation programmes build on the existing solid partnership, responding to current challenges, in complementarity with European priorities and funds," said Ligia Deca, according to a press release.

Minister of Education Ligia Deca and rector of the National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA) Remus Pricopie were invited by the World Bank to Washington D.C. to present the evolution of education policies in Romania over the last 10 years to the Bank's global team.

The event was hosted by Global Director of the Education Sector Luis Benveniste and Lead Economist with World Bank's Education Global Practice Halsey Rogers.

"The interest of the Bank's representatives was in the area of the evolution of education policies and the education process in Romania, as well as current educational challenges. Other topics of discussion were the impact of the ROSE project, the evolution of educational priorities in Romania, resilience and the future of the Romanian education system," the press release said.

Minister of Education Ligia Deca presented some of the most important reforms of the last decade, as well as some of the reforms foreseen in the new education laws: focusing the curriculum on skills, introducing the full dual education route, promoting early education and expanding compulsory education, introducing the 80% practical teaching master's degree, including students with special educational needs in mainstream education and also the historic increase in the education budget.

In his turn, SNSPA rector Remus Pricopie underlined the important contribution of the World Bank to the consolidation of education policies in Romania, both from a financial point of view and through the high level of expertise that the Bank's consultants offered to the country.

During the event some of the results of the ROSE project were presented.

"The ROSE high school grant scheme has been a success: in the beneficiary high schools the average dropout rate has decreased from 6.5% (2014) to about 0.5% (2023) and the average baccalaureate pass rate has increased from 49.6% (2015) to 69% (2023). This project also inspired the National Programme for Dropout Reduction (PNRAS) for secondary school and the design of the Early Warning Mechanism in Education (MATE)," the same source points out.

At the end of the meeting, World Bank representatives congratulated the Ministry of Education for the importance it attaches to policies to reduce educational inequality, which is an essential element in the global fight against poverty.