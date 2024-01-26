Emergence of populist-extremist parties, against background of health crisis and war, PM Ciolacu considers

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Friday evening, in a press conference held in Baia Mare, that the speech of representatives of some political parties considered extremist was generated in the public space by the emergence of the health crisis and the war from Ukraine.

"It hasn't happened for a long time that there were so many overlapping crises. Since that pandemic (...), came the energy crisis, a lot of emotion, the war. (...) When these crises overlap, inflation is very high. I'm glad that we reached single-digit inflation, because it would have lowered the standard of living even more. Some inconsistency was felt in the government's decisions until now, it's normal," said Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister mentioned that extremist language is a phenomenon found in most European countries.

"You saw that it is an especially European phenomenon, because the economic effects following these overlapping crises and the security crisis following the war in Ukraine had economic repercussions, first and foremost on Europe and this appetite was created a little towards the populist-extremist zone. But it is part of the rules of democracy. I am firmly convinced that both Romanians and Europeans will vote correctly regarding the direction of the future of Europe. Because in all EU member states there will be elections between July 6 and 9", said Marcel Ciolacu.

The prime minister was in Maramures county on Friday, where he visited the most important meat processor in the north-west of the country.