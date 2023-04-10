Employment can be made in the public system, depending on needs, by memorandum

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca declared, on Monday, in eastern Focsani, that hiring can still take place in the state system, depending on the needs of the ministries, but each institution will have to make a memorandum justifying its request.

"In the year 2022, we are discussing a difference of additional jobs at the level of state institutions of approximately 17,774, if I remember the numbers correctly. All this happened through the hiring that was done at the level of the Ministry of Education, you remember that we discussed the 'Nurseries and Kindergartens' program and it was necessary to staff, at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, more than 5,000 employees for which the requests were resolved last year, we are discussing the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, because we had to increase our administrative apparatus, to be able to manage the funds that were allocated to Romania, and it turned out to be a good measure, because we managed to absorb 11.3 billion euros. And of course, at the other ministries, only that the figures were small. At the same time, it was a measure by which we stopped hiring at the level of each institution, leaving the possibility that depending on needs, through a memorandum, hiring in certain ministries could increase," declared Nicolae Ciuca.

However, the premier did not rule out that employment in the state system will be blocked in the coming period.

"If, following the current analysis, which we will do at the Government, we will come to the conclusion that such a measure is necessary, we will discuss it in the coalition and assume it at the governmental level as well," prime minister Nicolae Ciuca also said.