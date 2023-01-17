EnergMin visits Oltenia Energy Complex, on Tuesday evening

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, is going to the Oltenia Energy Complex on Tuesday evening, in the context of the accident resulting in the death of three people and the injury of 10 others that took place in the perimeter of the Jilt Sud Quarry.

"A serious tragedy took three lives today at the Oltenia Energy Complex. It is terrible. My thoughts are with the grieving families and I pray that they will have strength in the fight against the pain that is trying them. The accident also resulted in the injury of other workers within the complex. We cannot leave such a tragedy unanswered. I am heading to Gorj, right now," the minister wrote on his Facebook page, Agerpres informs.

An accident resulting in the death of three people and the injury of ten others took place on Tuesday, in the perimeter of the Jilt Sud Quarry, within the Oltenia Energy Complex, located within the radius of the Matasari locality. A tank carrying several quarry employees overturned after its brakes failed, according to certain sources.