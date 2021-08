The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.914, Agerpres informs.

1 US dollar USD 4.1617

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.5827

1 British pound GBP 5.7886

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7899

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2326

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0568

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.4842

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6434

1 gram of gold XAU 240.6540

1 SDR XDR 5.9279