Exhibition dedicated to Margareta Paslaru - opened on March 1 at National History Museum of Romania

The exhibition "A legend... Margareta Paslaru - 65 years of career" will be opened, on Wednesday, at the National History Museum of Romania, in the presence of the artist, and will include clothing creations, rare discs, theater and film posters, diplomas and awards, told Agerpres.

"What better way to inaugurate Women's Month than through an exhibition dedicated to one of Romania's most valuable and appreciated artists? The singer, composer, lyricist, theater and film actress, artistic director, producer, screenwriter, writer, producer of radio and TV Margareta Paslaru celebrates, in 2023, 65 years of career. A fabulous career in which she collaborated with over 60 composers, in which she recorded 231 appearances on record (only on Electrecord she released, until 2011, 66 discs, to which 22 discs are added abroad) and recorded almost 800 songs, in which she appeared in films and plays, was permanently broadcast on the radio and received domestic and international recognition," reads a MNIR press release sent to AGERPRES.

Visitors to the National History Museum of Romania will have the opportunity to discover, in addition to Margareta Paslaru's own clothing creations, a series of rare discs, posters of theater performances and music concerts, diplomas and awards received, magazines, albums with press articles, etc.

All proceeds from the latest album, which will be released in March 2023, will be donated to the Ambulance for Monuments.

The exhibition will be open from March 1 to April 2 and can be visited from Wednesday to Sunday.