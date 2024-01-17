Family doctors, outpatient care specialists protesting in front of National Health Insurance House

Family doctors and doctors from specialist outpatient healthcare units are protesting on Wednesday in front of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), dissatisfied with the decrease in the value of the point per service, a change proposed in a draft put in decision-making transparency by CNAS.

The doctors are displaying placards on which it is written: "Don't mock doctors!" "We want decent incomes!" "We pay taxes - we have the right to health," "Don't destroy family medicine!," "Where has the money disappeared from healthcare?"

CNAS published last week in the decision-making transparency process the value of points per capita and per service in primary healthcare and the value of points per service in specialist outpatient healthcare.

The value of the points calculated by CNAS is as follows: for the point per capita - 7.7 lei; for the point per medical service in primary healthcare - 6.2 lei; for the point per medical service in specialised outpatient healthcare units - 3.3 lei.

Bucharest-Ilfov Association of Family Doctors president, Dr. Sandra Alexiu, pointed out in a press conference on Monday that "very hard to bear decreases" are proposed for family medicine and for the specialist outpatient units.

She explained that if the contract with CNAS is not extended, consultations are paid for, referral notes - hospitalisation, compensated prescriptions, medical leave cannot be issued. "Whenever there have been such situations, we have provided emergency care," said Sandra Alexiu.

"The publication in decision-making transparency of the draft rules of the framework contract for 2024, which propose much lower values of services for family medicine and outpatient medicine, has as an immediate consequence the drastic decrease in the income of the practices after 1 February 2024. Together with the additional and burdensome tax changes expected in 2024, the increase in inflation and the introduction of new control mechanisms and sanctions, these will generate decreases of up to 50% in the invoice values of our practices, which will bring primary and outpatient medical care to the brink of collapse," family doctors from Bucharest and Ilfov say in a press release.