Fines imposed by police for irregularities in commercial companies employing foreign citizens

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the police imposed fines of 300,000 RON on some commercial companies where they discovered irregularities regarding foreign employees, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) informed on Thursday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On January 10 and 11, the immigration police from Bucharest and Dolj and Satu Mare counties completed the verification of documents presented by the representatives of eight commercial companies.

IGI specifies that the immigration police in Satu Mare sanctioned a commercial company with a fine of 180,000 RON, as 18 foreigners, aged between 30 and 51, from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, were detected without permits and individual employment contracts.

The representative of a commercial company from Dolj county was penalized for contravention with a fine in the total amount of 70,000 RON, in accordance with the provisions of OG no. 25/2014, because seven foreigners who were staying illegally were accepted to work, the Inspectorate mentions.

And the immigration police from Bucharest sanctioned two commercial companies with fines totaling 60,000 RON, one of them being fined 20,000 RON for hiring a young man from Bangladesh without an employment permit, and the second was sanctioned with 40,000 RON, as it hired two foreigners from Sri Lanka, respectively Bangladesh, to work without employment permits, the General Inspectorate for Immigration also states.