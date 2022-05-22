Force of the Right Party leader Ludovic Orban, staunch suppoerter of flat tax

The Chairman of the Force of the Right Party, Ludovic Orban declared on Sunday in Galati that he is a "staunch" supporter of the flat tax, which is a form of tax fairness.

"As far as income tax is concerned, I am a staunch supporter of the flat tax, it is a form of tax fairness, it is a principle related to the Constitution itself and that is related to equality before the law, you cannot punish the deserving (...) Why punish the one who works harder, who is more efficient, who has higher productivity and who earns more, why punish him by taking a higher percentage from the income he deserves than from the one who makes minimum wage? It doesn't make any sense. (...) On this principle, we will soon put in place a progressive system for contributions as well. For health contributions too, why should everyone pay 10 percent the health contribution and not have those who earn more pay 30 percent? By the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] members' reckoning, they will think of asking for more based on the pension contribution, and in the end, for the one who works more, it will not make a difference in his take-home pay because he pays more tax than he earns. And so the labor taxation in Romania is higher, compared to the European average. I am definitely in favour of the flat tax, which should be valid for all," Orban told a press conference.

In this context, Orban mentioned that, from an administrative point of view, his party aims to set up local organizations in at least half of the localities in Galati County, by the end of the year, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Our national goal, by the end of the year, is to set up local organizations in at least half of the county's localities. We also have to set up specialized committees with valued specialists, people who have done something in their lives, in every field , because we want to implement all the solutions, all the sectoral projects, all the draft laws with the contribution of the specialists, with the contribution of the people who face the problems that exist in each field, so that these solutions are valid, realistic, feasible, have beneficial effects. We also want to put the party's communication system in place by the end of the year," Orban said.