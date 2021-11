Four COVID-19 patients transported to Italy by military aircraft

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, took off on Tuesday, from the 90th Air Transport Base, with four patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, to Rome and Turin (Italy) for specialized treatment, informs the Ministry of National Defence, agerpres reports.

During the flight, the medical team that monitors the patients in serious condition is made up of specialists from Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) and the 90th Air Base, and the transport of patients from the hospital units to the airport was done by SMURD ambulances, according to the quoted source.