Four gas suppliers fined by ANRE for intention of increasing price during contract

The National Regulatory Authority in Energy (ANRE) has fined four gas suppliers with the sum of 2.69 million RON for their intention of increasing tariffs during ongoing contracts with fixed prices, according to a press release sent by ANRE to AGERPRES on Thursday.

As a result of complaints from clients regarding the notices received from suppliers in regard to their intention of increasing the price of natural gas, ANRE has taken verification actions. Upon their completion, ANRE identified violations of legal dispositions, and for the committed acts the natural gas suppliers were sanctioned with fines with a total value of 2.69 million RON.

Thus, Engie Romania, E.ON Energie Romania and Restart Energy One have received fines of 800,000 RON each, and Premier Energy, 200,000 RON.

Furthermore, ANRE ordered the suppliers to notify all their clients who accepted commercial offers with a fixed price for maintaining the same price for natural gas, for which they have undertaken, throughout its entire period, and, where appropriate, to modify the contracts for supplying natural gas in agreement with the commercial offer with a fixed price.

Also, Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia were sanctioned each with a fine worth 30,000 RON for not respecting the legal provisions regarding elaborating the offers, namely for launching the offers where there was no mention of the date of completion of the offer, nor the offer's valid period, only its expiry date being mentioned.

Nova Power and Gas was sanctioned with a fine worth 30,000 RON for concluding contracts for supplying natural gas where there was no mention of the guaranteed fixed price period of the offer accepted by clients, as well as launching the offer where there were no mentions of terms and conditions for the unilateral termination of the contract.