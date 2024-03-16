Four men detained for poaching

Four men were detained for 24 hours for poaching, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) announced on Saturday.

According to a press release from the IGPR, sent to AGERPRES, during the day on Friday police officers from the Calarasi IPJ and from the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Directorate of the IGPR, with the support of the police officers of the General Police Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest and the Ialomita County Police Inspectorates, Ilfov and Constanta, as well as with the support of three teams of the Calarasi County Gendarmerie Inspectorate, executed home search warrants in Calarasi county.

The police, under the coordination of the Prosecutor's Office next to the Calarasi Court, carried out 18 house searches, in a criminal file in which research is being carried out for the crime of poaching, where 10 men, aged between 31 and 66 years, are being investigated.Following house searches, approximately 230 kilograms of venison, 9.6 kilograms of venison preparations, 19 12.16 caliber lethal weapons, a number of 2,279 cartridges were discovered and confiscated 12.16 caliber, a dead deer trophy, six rattles, a night vision device, four flashlights and 12 mobile phones.Currently, investigations are being carried out in order to complete the evidence in the case and to establish the factual situation, a criminal file being drawn up under the aspect of committing the crime of game poaching.Four of the men were detained for 24 hours, the cited source states.