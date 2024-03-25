Gabriela Ruse secures spot in main draw of WTA 125 tournament in Antalya

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse secured on Monday her entry to the main singles draw of the 115,000-dollar WTA 125 tournament in Antalya (Turkey) after defeating Turkey's Berfu Cengiz 6-0, 7-5 her in the last round of the qualifications.

Ruse (age 26, WTA's 170th) clinched the victory after one hour and 26 minutes of play.

Gabriela Ruse, top seed in the qualifiers, had ousted on Sunday in the first preliminary round her fellow national Andreea Mitu, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

This is Ruse's third victory in as many encounters with Cengiz (age 24, WTA's 327th), which earned her 1,250 dollars in prize money and 7 WTA points.

Irina Begu (age 33, WTA's 126th), who has not played since the US Open, will now return to the women's professional circuit as the fourth seed in the tournament, playing Austrian Sinja Kraus in the first round.

Gabriela Ruse and Andreea Mitu are present in the doubles draw, pairing up with Chloe Paquet (France) and Veronika Erjavec (Slovenia), respectively.