GEO No. 118/2021, modified; higher subsidies for household consumers to cover energy bills

The Senate adopted on Monday, in plenary sitting, with modifications, Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) No. 118/2021, which increases the subsidies for the household consumers to help them cover the price of electricity and natural gas, between November 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022.

As the first notified Legislative Chamber, the Senate voted unanimously, with 129 votes "for," in favour of the ordinance.

Vulnerable consumers of electricity and natural gas can postpone the payment of bills for a maximum of six months, upon request, according to a modification voted on Monday by the specialized committees of the Senate to GEO No. 118/2021, Agerpres informs.

The modifications proposed by PNL, adopted in the specialized committees and adopted by the plenary sitting on Monday, provide for the increase of the amounts paid from the state budget to cover for the bills and for capping the price for household consumers, as well as the exemption from paying green certificates, cogeneration contribution and of excise duty and VAT reduction, for non-households.

The Chamber of Deputies will debate and vote as a decision-making body GEO 118/2021 for limiting the effects of rising energy prices on household customers and for small and medium-sized enterprises by capping the price of electricity and natural gas billed to customers.