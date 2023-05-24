German president Steinmeier, decorated by president Iohannis with the Star of Romania National Order

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Wednesday, the decree decorating his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Collar.

The head of state conferred the order on the German counterpart as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to the promotion of democracy and regional security, for the development of friendly and collaborative relations between our country and the Federal Republic of Germany".

Also, as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to the development of friendly and collaborative relations between our country and the Federal Republic of Germany", president Iohannis conferred the Star of Romania National Order in Grand Cross rank to Elke Budenbender, the wife of president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The head of state also decorated other representatives of the German state.

Thus, as a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to the development of bilateral relations between our country and the Federal Republic of Germany", president Klaus Iohannis conferred the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Grand Officer to the ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Romania, Peer Gebauer, the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Grand Officer to the minister of State for Europe and Climate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Luhrmann, and the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Grand Officer to the head of the Directorate for Foreign Policy - Federal Presidential Administration, Wolfgang Silbermann.

As a sign of "high appreciation for the exceptional contribution to the development of Romanian-German relations of friendship and collaboration, for the understanding and interest shown towards Romanian civilization and culture", the head of state conferred the Star of Romania National Order in the rank of Knight to the consul of the Federal Republic Germany in Sibiu, Kerstin Ursula Jahn, and the consul of the Federal Republic of Germany in Timisoara, Regina Lochner.

The president of the Federal Republic of Germany is paying a state visit in Bucharest, Sibiu and Timisoara until Friday. He was received on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES