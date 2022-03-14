Germany's EconDev Minister Schulze visiting Sighetu Marmatiei

Germany's Federal Minister of Economic Development and Co-operation Svenja Schulze will be in Romania today, according to the German Embassy in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

The schedule includes a visit to the Blue Dot centre for refugee children and families from Ukraine coordinated by UNICEF and local partners at the Sighetu Marmatiei border crossing area.Schulze will hold talks with UNICEF staff and refugees and will meet Mircea Abrudean, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Romania."The subject of discussion will be the situation at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, especially the humanitarian situation and aid for refugees from Ukraine, as well as current foreign policy issues," the embassy said.The German official will then visit a nearby refugee transit camp."Putin's war against Ukraine has caused immeasurable suffering to women, men and children in Ukraine. Particularly children are suffering from the war. Many children are taking refuge with their mothers, but many are travelling without parents, alone or with other relatives, neighbours, or acquaintances. For these children, the UNICEF Blue Dot centres are an important shelter and a first point of contact. I want to thank the Romanian authorities, UNICEF staff and the many volunteers for their tireless personal commitment. Together we can overcome this challenge and support those who seek protection," Schulze is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the embassy.Germany is the second largest contributor to UNICEF, with the Federal Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation (BMZ) alone providing around 621 million euros in funding in 2021. At present, BMZ is providing another two million euros, with additional funding to enable children and young people, especially those traumatised by war and forced migration, to have access to psychosocial care."UNICEF-run Blue Dot centres provide support and protection, as well as essential services specifically for refugee children and their families (...). The Blue Dot centre in Sighet has been operating since March 1, 2022, and has since provided support to more than 5,000 people (40% of whom are children). A total of 26 such centres have been set up so far along the escape routes. Each centre can deal with between 3,000 and 5,000 people a day," according to the German Embassy.